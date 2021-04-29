Advertisement

Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave

Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Questions are surrounding Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice principal were reportedly put on administrative leave.

Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer told 16 News Now Thursday any rumors of firings that may have happened are “completely false”.

Many viewers, who have reached out to 16 News Now, have continued to ask about the situation surrounding the leadership at Mary Feeser Elementary.

Doug Thorne, Elkhart Community Schools’ District Counsel and Chief of Staff, told 16 News Now he, along with the school board, is unable to disclose why both the principal and vice principal are on administrative leave .

However, Thorne says the move can be for a multitude of reasons including medical, physiological, or for an allegation of misconduct.

When 16 News Now asked Thalheimer if he could clear the air, here’s what he said.

“We have some principals that are on administrative leave and it is our district policy to not comment on personnel issues. But if any employees are ever to be terminated, or suspended, those are official board action items. That action has not been taken,” Thalheimer said.

At this time, there is no indication on if the school board will take up the matter at the next board meeting scheduled for May 11th. A public agenda for the meeting is expected be posted here on the Elkhart Community Schools website.

Stick with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to following this developing story.

