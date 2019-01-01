www.wndu.com

Trump doesn't think shutdown will last years

President Donald Trump says that he told congressional leaders the partial government shutdown could go on for months or years. But he said he didn't think it would.

Michigan Dem uses vulgarity to describe Pres. Trump

Newly elected Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan is getting some pushback from fellow lawmakers on Capitol Hill after using a profanity Thursday evening when she said President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators

Ford is recalling more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide to replace Takata passenger air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel.

Fish smell could have caused boy's fatal allergic reaction

Medical authorities say the smell of fish cooking in his grandmother's kitchen may have caused an allergic reaction that killed an 11-year-old New Jersey boy.

      Police: 6-year-old home for 'at least a day' with 1 parent dead, other unconscious

      Republican lawmakers call for term limits

      Authorities: Inmate dies after fight at detention center

      First Fridays: Winter Wonderland

      Mabrey, Ogunbowale lead No. 2 Notre Dame over Pitt 100-44

      Community outraged after dog found covered in spray paint and duct tape

      Dem-led House moves to join health care law case

      Pentagon asked to provide more help on border security

      Appeals court sides with Trump in transgender military case

      DTSB First Fridays: Winter Wonderland

      UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of U.S. 20/31 Bypass open following accidents

      5 children among 7 dead in Florida highway crash

      Muhammad Ali's former Berrien Springs estate sold

      St. Joseph Twp. Police: Shooting of active duty service member not random

      American held in Moscow for spying is also British, Irish

      House Dems approve plan to re-open government

      Outgoing US Interior secretary defends legacy as he leaves

      Fed chairman says if Pres. Trump asks, he won't resign

      Youth hockey players scrimmage on NHL Winter Classic ice

      House Democrats urge sweeping reforms to boost voting access

      Deputy disciplined for failure to respond to school shooter

      Fewer affected in Marriott hack, but passports a red flag

      US employers went on a hiring spree in December: 312K jobs

      Police ID suspect in killing of Las Vegas salon owner over unpaid bill

      Krystal Whipple is sought in the death of Ngoc Q. Nguyen, 51, who chased after her for failing to pay for a $35 manicure.

      Taco Bell employee fired after video shows him refusing to serve man believed to be deaf

      Taco Bell said in a statement that its employees would be retrained on company policy after a video of the incident went viral.

      Three children found dead in Texas apartment, father of infant arrested

      Junaid Hashim Mehmood was arrested Thursday night and is being held without bond, police said.

      UVa tells Latina sorority studying 25 hours a week is hazing, lawsuit says

      A Latina sorority says it was wrongly punished for hazing by the University of Virginia after requiring its members to study 25 hours a week.

      'Stupidity and selfishness' led to deaths of two patients who drowned in van

      "All I see is my mother, and I hear her screams and her cries."