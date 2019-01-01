President Donald Trump says that he told congressional leaders the partial government shutdown could go on for months or years. But he said he didn't think it would.
Newly elected Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan is getting some pushback from fellow lawmakers on Capitol Hill after using a profanity Thursday evening when she said President Donald Trump should be impeached.
Ford is recalling more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide to replace Takata passenger air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel.
Medical authorities say the smell of fish cooking in his grandmother's kitchen may have caused an allergic reaction that killed an 11-year-old New Jersey boy.
Krystal Whipple is sought in the death of Ngoc Q. Nguyen, 51, who chased after her for failing to pay for a $35 manicure.
Taco Bell said in a statement that its employees would be retrained on company policy after a video of the incident went viral.
Junaid Hashim Mehmood was arrested Thursday night and is being held without bond, police said.
A Latina sorority says it was wrongly punished for hazing by the University of Virginia after requiring its members to study 25 hours a week.
"All I see is my mother, and I hear her screams and her cries."