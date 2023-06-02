Changes coming to anchor desk for 16 News Now on weekdays, weeknights

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We have a programming alert to tell you about here at WNDU, as we’re making some big changes at the anchor desk for our weekday and weeknight newscasts!

No changes are coming to your weekday mornings, as Tricia Sloma and Christine Karsten will still bring you the news on 16 Morning News Now from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., but we are making a few switches for the rest of the day.

Starting on Monday, June 5, Lauren Moss will be anchoring 16 News Now at Noon. If you’re wondering what’s going to happen to Melissa Stephens, please continue reading!

(WNDU)

Lauren will then be joined by Joshua Short, who is making his return to our TV screens here in Michiana, on 16 News Now at 4. The duo will then return to the anchor desk for our 6 p.m. show.

(WNDU)

Terry McFadden will be joined by Melissa Stephens, who many of you have become familiar with on 16 Morning News Now and 16 News Now at Noon, on 16 News Now Live at 5 p.m. The two will also be teaming up for our late show at 11 p.m.

(WNDU)

Once again, these changes go into effect on Monday, June 5!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Studebaker Drivers Club converges for annual meet in downtown South Bend

Updated: moments ago

News

Goshen First Fridays: Wheels and Deals

Updated: moments ago

News

First baby osprey hatches above WNDU Studios

Updated: moments ago

Travel

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...

Taking the South Shore Line to see Taylor Swift? Here’s what you need to know

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Shore Line will be operating a little differently this weekend.

News

Medical Moment: Helping families deal with the shift into summer break

Updated: 45 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Beach advisory issued for Pine Lake Assembly

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Pine Lake Assembly Beach is now under an advisory after a water quality test conducted there came back with higher than usual levels of bacteria.

News

Engineers closer to finding cause of noise issue at Indeck Niles

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
This comes after several Howard Township residents reached out to 16 News Now to tell us about the noise issue that started months ago.

News

'Fridays by the Fountain' returns to the South Bend for the summertime

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Beach advisory issued for Pine Lake Assembly

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Taking the South Shore Line to see Taylor Swift? Here's what you need to know

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Engineers closer to finding cause of noise issue at Indeck Niles

Updated: 57 minutes ago