Changes coming to anchor desk for 16 News Now on weekdays, weeknights

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We have a programming alert to tell you about here at WNDU, as we’re making some big changes at the anchor desk for our weekday and weeknight newscasts!

No changes are coming to your weekday mornings, as Tricia Sloma and Christine Karsten will still bring you the news on 16 Morning News Now from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., but we are making a few switches for the rest of the day.

Starting on Monday, June 5, Lauren Moss will be anchoring 16 News Now at Noon. If you’re wondering what’s going to happen to Melissa Stephens, please continue reading!

Lauren will then be joined by Joshua Short, who is making his return to our TV screens here in Michiana, on 16 News Now at 4. The duo will then return to the anchor desk for our 6 p.m. show.

Terry McFadden will be joined by Melissa Stephens, who many of you have become familiar with on 16 Morning News Now and 16 News Now at Noon, on 16 News Now Live at 5 p.m. The two will also be teaming up for our late show at 11 p.m.

Once again, these changes go into effect on Monday, June 5!

