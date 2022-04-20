Missing Elkhart County mother’s death being investigated as homicide, baby alive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating the death of Alexis Morales, the 27-year-old missing Elkhart County mother found dead Tuesday night in South Bend, as a homicide.

It comes after she and her 5-month-old son Messiah Morales—who is alive—were found inside an SUV connected to a Silver Alert issued as part of their search.

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, investigators say it was clear from Alexis Morales’ injuries that this was indeed a homicide. Police did not specify on what those injuries were.

We’re told Messiah is currently in the hospital with family at this time.

As for the investigation, police say Alexis, a resident of Elkhart County, first went missing on April 12 in South Bend. A Silver Alert wasn’t issued until a week later on April 18.

On that same day, South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says his department was notified by family members and ultimately took the case over.

On Tuesday night, police say they received a call from a neighbor about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of South Bendix. When they arrived, Alexis was found dead inside the same silver BMW police were trying to locate. Messiah was also found inside, shockingly alive.

An autopsy to confirm the cause of death will be conducted on Friday.

This is the third homicide in South Bend in just three days. It’s a grueling statistic that Ruszkowski says has led to what he is calling a horrendous week in South Bend.

“This is taking a toll—a physical and psychological toll on our officers and our detectives,” Ruszkowski says. “I know people will say that’s what we are paid to do and that’s our job, but we are human beings, and we experience and live the rest of our days with the images that we can never get out of our heads. And I would ask our community to please keep that in mind whenever you see any officer, and especially in the circumstances like this.”

At this time, police have yet to name any suspects but say they know someone knows what happened and are confident in their investigators that justice will prevail in the case of 27- year-old Alexis Morales and her son Messiah.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South Bend Police Department Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.