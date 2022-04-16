Family of missing mom and son ask community for help

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and her 5-month-old baby are missing, and the family is asking for the communities help in finding her.

Alexis Morales (27) and her 5-month-old son Messiah were last seen at Kelly Park around 7 pm on April 12th.

She was enjoying a cookout with friends at the park before she told them she was heading home to her residence in New Paris to feed her son.

But when her mother woke up for work the following day, she realized her daughter had never made it home.

“This is unnormal; this is not like her. She would have called me at least or dropped the baby off to me if she wanted to go out and have more fun. I mean, I’ve never had her phone off like this for three days, and like we just cannot get a hold of her. No phone calls, no nothing. She hasn’t got in contact with none of her friends. So, I don’t know where they could be, and if you just have any tips, please help me find my two babies,” said Sandra Piggie, mother of Alexis and Grandma of Messiah.

They were in her silver 2006 BMW X5 SUV. Elkhart County Police say the license plate number is MULA LUV.

If anyone has any information on Alexis, Messiah, or their whereabouts, the family asks you to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151.

