BREAKING: SUV of missing Elkhart mom and baby found in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The SUV of a missing New Paris mother was found on Tuesday.

27-year-old Alexis Morales, and her 5-month-old son Messiah have been missing since April 12.

South Bend Police located the vehicle on South Kaley St.

This is the location of the SUV of the missing Elkhart mom and son found in South Bend. (WNDU)

According to police, Alexis Morales was found deceased and her son has been taken to the hospital.

The child is reportedly in good condition.

This is breaking news and we will be updating this article with more information as it becomes available.

