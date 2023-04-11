16 News Now Investigates: BBB warns of smart TV pop-up scam

By Carli Luca
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam that can affect anyone who has a smart TV at home.

In this scam, you can be targeted through any device connected to your home network, and your TV is no exception.

Imagine you sit down ready to watch your favorite show. But when you try to pull up a streaming service, you get a pop-up instead.

Although pop ups are not uncommon, the BBB Serving Northern Indiana says this one is a scam.

“This pop up appears, and it says you need to call a phone number, or you need to visit a website to fix it, and there’s actually a link on this popup,” says Jan Diaz, vice president of the BBB Serving Northern Indiana. “If that person calls the number, a customer service representative who is really a scammer will insist that you pay an activation fee or allow them to remote access into your smart TV.”

Investigative Reporter Carli Luca has all the details on how this scam works, and how to make sure you don’t fall victim to it. You can learn more by watching the video attached to the top of this story.

