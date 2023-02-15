Goshen man charged with murder in shooting of Elkhart man

Ja Liahs Michael Curry
Ja Liahs Michael Curry(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that left an Elkhart man dead this past weekend.

Ja Liahs Michael Curry, 23, of Goshen was officially charged with murder on Tuesday for the shooting death of Thomas Ray Johnson, 37, of Elkhart back on Saturday morning.

According to court documents, Johnson heard a woman yelling for help outside his apartment in the 2300 block of W. Lexington Avenue in Elkhart at about 5:15 a.m. That’s when Johnson went outside and reportedly saw Curry beating his girlfriend.

The probable cause affidavit goes on to say that Curry shot Johnson when he tried to intervene. Johnson’s girlfriend then called 911, but he died later at the hospital.

Investigators were eventually led to an apartment in the 600 block of N. Second Street in Goshen where Curry was. He reportedly refused to come out, so the Elkhart County SWAT team was called.

Curry was taken into custody later that morning at around 11:45 a.m. He is being held in the Elkhart County Jail without bond.

Curry’s initial appearance in court is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Girls on the Run Michiana needs coaches for spring season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The upcoming spring season is almost here, and they need coaches for the program.

News

Girls on the Run Michiana needs coaches for Spring season

Updated: 2 hours ago
Inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident — it's what Girls on the Run Michiana is all about!

News

No one inside car pulled out of Mishawaka pond

Updated: 3 hours ago
Divers were deployed and the car was pulled out of the water.

News

1 hurt in Tuesday night shooting in Elkhart

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting outside of a hotel in Elkhart on Tuesday night.

Latest News

Crime

1 hurt in Tuesday night shooting in Elkhart

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting outside of a hotel in Elkhart on Tuesday night.

News

South Bend Judo Club offering lessons to all ages

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Gabriel Aguero opened the South Bend Judo Club two years ago during the pandemic.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Matthew is a joy to be around

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Matthew’s case manager describes him as a very loving child who loves to laugh and joke around.

News

No one inside car pulled out of Mishawaka pond

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Divers were deployed and the vehicle was pulled out of the water.

News

MSU students, advocates call for action on gun safety in wake of deadly shooting on campus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Gun control advocates at the rally called for what they consider common sense gun laws in the wake of the shooting.

News

Stephens Judo Stunner

Updated: 7 hours ago