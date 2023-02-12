Elkhart man shot to death, suspect in custody

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead and the Goshen man suspected of killing him is in custody.

Shortly after 5:15 Saturday morning on a report of gunshots Elkhart police were called to the 2300 block of West Lexington Avenue -- which is in North River Landing apartments.

There, they found a man, later identified as 37-year-old Thomas Ray Johnson, lying wounded on the floor of a residence.

He was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

The police investigation led officers to an apartment in the 600 block of North Second Street in Goshen.

The male resident refused to come out and the Elkhart County SWAT team was called.

Shortly before noon the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Ja Liahs M. Curry was arrested on a preliminary count of murder.

The Elkhart County homicide unit is now investigating the shooting.

It wasn’t known when Curry will make an initial court appearance.

