South Bend celebrates Kwanzaa by recognizing elders in the community

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kwanzaa is observed December 26th to January 1st.

On its second day, the South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo hosted its annual Kwanzaa celebration, honoring black culture and African diasporic unity.

“Of course, you know due to slavery there’s been lots of disconnection that’s happened, but it just becomes an opportunity for us to kind of reach back to our African roots,” said Latorya Greene, the President of South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo.

The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo’s annual Kwanzaa Celebration allowed those in attendance to recognize their ancestors, elders and what Kwanza is all about.

“I know people do different things for Kwanzaa all over the world, but it’s just a time for us to just pause and recognize those who are doing great work in our community. Part of what we do with our Kwanzaa celebrations is recognizing our ancestors, but then also realizing that are elders need to be honored as well too,” Greene said.

Honored with certificates of recognition, gift cards, and by being draped in Kente cloth.

“I believe that it is very important that you give service and then pay it forward because there are those who came before us who had to pay it forward and because of the celebration this allows us to know that it’s important to continue to do community service and to pay it forward for others,” said Debra Walker, an Outreach Coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters, and one of the elders being recognized.

The event featured a candle lighting, African drumming and other entertainment, as well as the presentation of the ‘Seven Principles of Kwanzaa.’

“So, in that sense It’s just like a family tradition I guess but it has a lot of deep-rooted principles that I try to live my life by and try to share with anyone I come in contact with,” said Wambui Karanja.

The ‘Seven Principles of Kwanzaa’ are Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), Imani (Faith).

