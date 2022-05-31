Advertisement

Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series kicks off in downtown South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Red Table Lunchtime Concert Series is back in downtown South Bend.

The series kicked off Tuesday at Studebaker Plaza at the southwest corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Michigan Street.

People of all ages jammed to some free music during the Luau Kickoff Party. Folks also grabbed lunch from several food trucks.

“Today, we have Kent Arnsbarger on the steel drums,” says Kylie Carter, senior director for marketing and events for DTSB. “So, it’s nice island music and we have quite a verity of musical genres throughout the summer. You can get folk music, Irish music, a cello player comes out. So, it’s something for everybody.”

The Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series is a fundraiser for The Music Village, which is a nonprofit music school and arts alliance in downtown South Bend.

You can check out the free music Monday through Thursday from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

For more information on the Red Table Lunchtime Concert Series, click here.

