Salvage yard owners defending reputation after more than 1,000 catalytic converters recovered from business

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - Police seized more than 1,000 catalytic converters from an Elkhart County salvage business this week, leaving the owners to try and salvage their reputation

The mom-and-pop owners of Howards Salvaging insist that they did not have stolen catalytic converters on the property, although they have had catalytic converters stolen here.

“I had people cut catalytic converters off my vehicles. That’s why none of them out there, and every single one of those are ours, have converters on them anymore because a guy came over our fence and took our own ‘cats’,” Amy Howard told 16 News Now.

Police will not discuss the ongoing investigation, but the call log indicates that on Tuesday of this week, detectives used a search warrant to seize 1,018 catalytic converters at Howards because they were “not properly documented.”

“What they’re trying to make us look like, is not what it is, said Amy Howard. “It’s not okay to call me and threaten my family, it’s not. But I promise that the truth is going to come out. Those titles we have, those registrations we have, those customers are out there and they’re saying, you know, they’re telling people that’s not what I’ve seen of Brian and Amy.”

The Howards admit that it is unusual to have so many converters on the grounds, but they say police, last October, told them to hold them—so they did.

“I’m not the person that bought these converters, Every, I turn people away, we have customers out there that are defending our name right now, saying they’ve seen us turn people away. I have called the police on people that I have felt stole converters.”

