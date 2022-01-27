Over 1,000 catalytic converters seized in Bristol

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office seized 1,018 catalytic converters that were not properly documented while serving a search warrant earlier this week.

The search warrant was served on Tuesday in the 19000 block of County Road 8 in Bristol at an address that matches the location of Howard Salvaging. The business claims on its website that they buy catalytic converters with proper registration, ID or business name.

A stolen four-wheeler out of St. Joseph County, Ind., was also recovered and returned to the owner.

The incident remains under investigation.

