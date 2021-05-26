Advertisement

LIVE: Official: ‘Multiple fatalities’ after gunfire erupts at San Jose railyard

By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of San Jose said several people were being treated for injuries after police and sheriff’s officials responded to reports of a shooting at a railyard on Wednesday.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a tweet that “the shooter is no longer a threat” and the facility has been evacuated.

He said the shooting “has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed.”

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department and across a freeway from the airport.

A spokesperson for the Valley Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

