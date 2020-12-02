Advertisement

Ian Book has the chance to become Notre Dame’s all-time winningest quarterback on Saturday

Over the last 10 seasons, only five players have a better career win percentage as a starting quarterback than Book.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ian Book is at the top of the mountain when it comes to winning football games as the starting quarterback at Notre Dame.

He’s tied with Tom Clements, Ron Powlus and Brady Quinn with 29 career victories for the Blue and Gold.

However, with a win on Saturday against Syracuse, Book will be all alone at the top.

Four of those players, Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston, won a national championship. The only other quarterback to have a higher winning percentage than Book is Justin Fields, who was a runner up for the Heisman last season.

Brian Kelly has said all season that plain and simple, Book is a winner - and he deserves what is coming his way.

“Wow, right,” Kelly said. “Pretty good. I’d like that on my resume. Ian Book has got a great opportunity with one win to become the all-time winningest quarterback at Notre Dame. It might get you a gig on Fox even. Brady, that was said in all sincerity. Again, to achieve at that level at Notre Dame, it’s an amazing feat. We’re gonna make sure he gets to that.”

Book will go for win No. 30 on Saturday against Syracuse.

The Fighting Irish will take on the Orange at 2:30 PM. The game will be on WNDU.

Be sure to tune into 16 News Now’s award winning Countdown to Kickoff pregame show at 1:30 PM as the countdown crew gets you ready for the final regular season game.

