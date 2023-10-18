Hip-hop dance classes in session at the YMCA O’Brien Center

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Wellness Wednesday, which is why we welcomed a special guest from the YMCA of Greater Michiana to The WNDU Studios!

Mike Jacob of Judah’s Pride has been teaching hip-hop dance for over 23 years. He uses his skills to promote self-confidence in his students.

Mike is currently teaching hip-hop dance classes at the YMCA O’Brien Center. During class, participants can expect to learn basic hip-hop dance moves and choreography.

Mike, along with some of his friends, joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about the classes and show them a few moves! Check it out in the video above!

The YMCA O’Brien Center has two beginner hip-hip dance classes (ages 5-10 and ages 11-17) and an intermediate class (ages 5-17) on Thursday nights. For more information, click here.

For more information on Judah’s Pride, click here or follow them on Facebook.

