South Bend Community School Corporation hosts Back to School Bash for families

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation hosted its annual Back-to-School Bash for students and their families, and this year was extra special.

That’s because it was the first opportunity this school year for students to get their clear backpacks.

Students in South Bend Schools are required to use clear backpacks this year.

SBCSC used the fun annual event, full of vendors, bounce houses, food, and more to remind families of what would be expected for the school year, helping to make students first day back, go smoothly.

“Everyone’s having a great time, again, a little wet right now, but with our vendors and the department of health is here with shots, and we have haircuts here. Everyone always has a great time. It’s one of our favorite events,” said Superintendent Todd Cummings.

If you weren’t able to attend the Back-to-School Bash, there will be other chances to grab their backpacks and school supplies before the first day.

