South Bend Schools to require clear backpacks for all students next year

(KBTX)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation says students will be required to carry clear backpacks next school year.

The district made the announcement on Monday night during a board meeting. The requirement goes into effect at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year at all of the district’s schools.

Officials with the district say the move is an added security and safety measure.

“We join many other districts across the country in introducing this simple measure that allows for safer buildings and work environments,” said Eric Crittendon, the district’s security and emergency preparedness director, in a press release sent to 16 News Now on Tuesday. “Transparent bags will not solve every school’s safety issues, but it certainly serves as a deterrent for harmful and prohibited items.”

The district will provide one clear backpack free of charge for students ahead of the upcoming school year. Free bags will also be made available to all who attend the district’s annual “Back-to-School-Bash” at Brown Community Learning Center on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Additional opportunities for free clear backpacks will be announced as the school year approaches.

The district says mesh backpacks are not acceptable, even if they are transparent. Students are allowed to carry within their backpacks a non-clear pouch no larger than 5.5″ x 8.5″ to hold personal items.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Ask the Doctor: Lupus Awareness Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
May is Lupus Awareness Month, and the Lupus Foundation of America says around 1.5 million Americans have a form of lupus.

Health

Blood donors offered free admission to Potawatomi Zoo in May

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Medical Foundation is partnering with the Potawatomi Zoo to help save lives.

News

Ask the Doctor: Lupus Awareness Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
May is Lupus Awareness Month, and the Lupus Foundation of America says around 1.5 million Americans have a form of lupus.

News

More than 1,500 I&M customers without power south of Mishawaka, South Bend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Nearly 1,500 of those outages are being reported in the Gilmer Park area.

Latest News

News

Blood donors offered free admission to Potawatomi Zoo in May

Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Bend Medical Foundation is partnering with the Potawatomi Zoo to help save lives.

News

Emergency crews called to reported fire at Cedar Glen Apartments

Updated: 2 hours ago
The fire was reported at Cedar Glen Apartment Homes off E. Jefferson Boulevard, which is near St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Parish and School.

News

Fire at Cedar Glen Apartment Homes under investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
No injuries were reported in the blaze, but SBFD says two units suffered major damage and three other units have smoke damage.

Traffic

Crews to pave more than 80 South Bend streets

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
City officials say crews will begin paving this week.

News

Police reveal new details about unidentified body found off Lake Michigan in 1988

Updated: 3 hours ago
The body was exhumed in November 2021 to collect a DNA sample for CODIS entry and forensic genetic genealogy.

News

Missing Bluffton teen found safe, unharmed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police did not provide an immediate explanation for the cancellation.