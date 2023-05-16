South Bend Schools to require clear backpacks for all students next year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation says students will be required to carry clear backpacks next school year.

The district made the announcement on Monday night during a board meeting. The requirement goes into effect at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year at all of the district’s schools.

Officials with the district say the move is an added security and safety measure.

“We join many other districts across the country in introducing this simple measure that allows for safer buildings and work environments,” said Eric Crittendon, the district’s security and emergency preparedness director, in a press release sent to 16 News Now on Tuesday. “Transparent bags will not solve every school’s safety issues, but it certainly serves as a deterrent for harmful and prohibited items.”

The district will provide one clear backpack free of charge for students ahead of the upcoming school year. Free bags will also be made available to all who attend the district’s annual “Back-to-School-Bash” at Brown Community Learning Center on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Additional opportunities for free clear backpacks will be announced as the school year approaches.

The district says mesh backpacks are not acceptable, even if they are transparent. Students are allowed to carry within their backpacks a non-clear pouch no larger than 5.5″ x 8.5″ to hold personal items.

