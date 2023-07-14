Advertise With Us

South Bend Empowerment Zone schools release ILEARN results

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After the release of yesterday’s statewide ILEARN test results, the South Bend Empowerment Zone has shared new information on how students tested this past school year.

English language arts and math scores are up at all five South Bend Empowerment Zone schools.

A graph of the ILEARN results.
A graph of the ILEARN results.(South Bend Empowerment Zone)

The school with the most significant year-to-year jump in scores is Warren Elementary. English scores are up more than nine percentage points, and math scores went up more than 17 points.

Across all schools in the district, English scores are up more than two points, while math scores are up just below two points.

To learn more about the ILEARN results, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police investigation underway on South Bend’s west side
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: A stray shower overnight; More scattered rain the next few days
St. Joseph County police cruiser hit by suspect vehicle during chase

Latest News

Freeman named to Dodd trophy preseason watch list
8-months-pregnant Unwin finishes second in 2023 Women's Metro
Gladys Muhammad receives national award for resident leadership.
Gladys Muhammad receives national award for resident leadership
Gladys Muhammad receives national award for resident leadership
Indiana National Guard welcomes home 60 soldiers