South Bend Empowerment Zone schools release ILEARN results

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After the release of yesterday’s statewide ILEARN test results, the South Bend Empowerment Zone has shared new information on how students tested this past school year.

English language arts and math scores are up at all five South Bend Empowerment Zone schools.

A graph of the ILEARN results. (South Bend Empowerment Zone)

The school with the most significant year-to-year jump in scores is Warren Elementary. English scores are up more than nine percentage points, and math scores went up more than 17 points.

Across all schools in the district, English scores are up more than two points, while math scores are up just below two points.

