Indiana iLearn testing reveals mixed results post-pandemic

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A new report on education in Indiana finds little progress for students adjusting to learning since the pandemic.

According to our reporting partners at The South Bend Tribune, iLearn scores are up slightly from last year’s results in math, jumping 1.5%. However, scores for language arts are down, dropping by half a percent.

Overall, the combined math and language arts scores are up 0.4% from the year prior.

State officials say that recovery from the pandemic will take multiple years, but school districts need to keep focusing on what is working.

