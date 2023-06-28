RESCAN: A note for our viewers who watch Channel 28 with an antenna

(WNDU) - If you watch channels 28.1-28.7 over the air with an antenna, here is an important note for you.

Channel 28 is moving frequencies on Thursday, June 29, at 11 a.m. to prepare for future upgrades.

If you use an antenna to watch any of these popular networks, you must rescan your television after 11 a.m. on Thursday to continue watching your favorite shows. This includes Heroes & Icons, True Crime Network, Ion Mystery, Court TV, Quest, Bounce, and Dabl.

The channel numbers for your favorite networks will remain the same, but you must rescan to continue to receive these channels.

Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.

For more information on how to rescan your Antenna TV, click here.

