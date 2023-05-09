Skip to content
16 News Now
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Programming
Newscast reminders for Saturday’s coronation, Kentucky Derby
Updated: May. 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
By
16 News Now
It’s going to be an eventful Saturday here at WNDU, which means some of our newscasts will not air at their usual times due to special coverage.
WNDU-TV’s 11 p.m. broadcast to air at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve
Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST
By
16 News Now
WNDU-TV’s 11 p.m. broadcast will be airing an hour earlier on New Year’s Eve due to special holiday programming from NBC.
‘Sherri’ to premiere weekdays at 11 a.m. on WNDU-TV
Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST
By
16 News Now
Starting this Monday, Nov. 14, Sherri Shepherd joins our lineup with her new talk show “Sherri” airing weekday mornings at 11 a.m.
UNLV vs. Notre Dame to be streamed exclusively on NBC’s Peacock
Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT
By
16 News Now
Notre Dame’s home game against UNLV this upcoming Saturday will not be televised here on WNDU.
William Henry, Paul Steury take part in Indiana Second District Congressional Debate
Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT
By
16 News Now
Libertarian candidate William Henry and Democratic candidate Paul Steury took questions Tuesday night.
‘Days of our Lives’ moving to Peacock Monday
Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT
By
16 News Now
This means popular soap opera will no longer be airing on WNDU.