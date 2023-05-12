Fire destroys historical Ferry Street Resource Center in Niles

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Firefighters in Niles are investigating the cause of a blaze that destroyed the Ferry Street Resource Center early Friday morning.

Niles Fire Marshal Rory Iwaniuk said emergency crews were called to the building, located at 620 Ferry Street, at about 3:15 a.m. Firefighters found the building in flames with heavy smoke.

Crews initially went in the basement, but they could only get about 10 feet inside before the floor collapsed. At that point, crews backed out and had to fight the fire defensively.

Crews did not locate anyone inside the building, but they are not sure if anyone was in the basement. Fire officials plan on bringing in heavy equipment to the scene to assist with the search.

“It’s just a matter of trying to piece everything together, talk to whoever was last in the building because there’s people actively here,” Iwaniuk said.

Firefighters were able to make contact with two people they thought could have been inside the building when it went down. While they no longer expect to find anyone under the rubble, they’re still waiting for the basement to drain to be sure.

No firefighters were hurt, and the investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

The Ferry Street Resource Center is a community outreach program that provides emergency assistance to community members, and it is housed in a historic school building that is part of the Black cultural heritage of Michigan.

“It was hard for us to kind of sit back. We really didn’t want to watch it burn down,” Iwaniuk said. “It’s an old building, and they do a lot for the community here. It’s kind of a loss to the area and the community and the city itself.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

