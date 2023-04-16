Body pulled from St. Joseph River identified

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The body of a man pulled from the St. Joseph River on Friday has been identified as 47-year-old Anthony Banks, of South Bend.

Police say Banks had been reported missing and was last scene on March 4th.

First responders were called to the river near Lilac Road at about 4:15 p.m. on Friday on a report of a body caught in some fallen tree branches. Banks’ body was spotted by boaters.

Earlier on Sunday, an autopsy was performed on Banks. Police have not yet learned of a cause or manner of death and are waiting for the full autopsy report.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Banks’ disappearance should contact St. Joseph County Police or South Bend Police.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.