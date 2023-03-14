South Bend police searching for missing man

Anthony Banks
Anthony Banks(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing man.

Anthony Banks, 47, was last seen on March 4 in the 600 block of S. 29th Street. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, jeans and glasses.

Banks is 5′9″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Police say he has a red beard.

If you have any information on Banks’ whereabouts, please call SBPD Detective Pogotis at 574-339-1023 or 574-235-7472.

