South Bend police searching for missing man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing man.

Anthony Banks, 47, was last seen on March 4 in the 600 block of S. 29th Street. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, jeans and glasses.

Banks is 5′9″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Police say he has a red beard.

If you have any information on Banks’ whereabouts, please call SBPD Detective Pogotis at 574-339-1023 or 574-235-7472.

