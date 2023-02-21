IU South Bend to host ‘Celebrating Malcolm X 2023’ on Tuesday night

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - IU South Bend is hosting an event on Tuesday night to celebrate the life of civil rights leader Malcolm X.

The free event takes place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at IU South Bend’s Civil Rights Heritage Center, which is located at 1040 W. Washington Street.

The celebration will be hosted by Dr. Darryl Heller, the director of the center, and local historian Verge “Brother Sage” Gillam.

Masks will be required for all guests. It will also be available online by clicking here.

To learn more about the event, click here.

