Wednesday’s Child: Creative Zack

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WNDU) - When kids are surrounded by supportive family members who love them, chances are they’re going to succeed. We’re helping foster children connect with adoptive families in our Wednesday’s Child segments. Grant Me Hope sent us the video of 14-year-old Zack.

Like so many foster children, Zack was being raised by his grandma. But sadly, she died and now he needs new parents to care for him.

“I came from a family that was really poor. I’ve been abused and neglected,” explained Zack. “My mom was to the point where she couldn’t take care of me so she gave me to my grandma and then couple years later my grandma passed away at the age of 59.”

Zack has a lot on his mind, and being in crowds can make him nervous.

“I don’t like being around a lot of people because it makes me nervous, and I have severe anxiety,” said Zack.

Zack has things he likes to do to cope with anxiety.

“I like to play video games, or arts and crafts, like Legos, or like making bracelets or painting, anything creative,” said Zack.

He also likes to go exploring outdoors.

“I’m very adventurous, and I like exploring where I’m at,” said Zack.

Zack would like to be a truck driver someday and travel to Tennessee.

If you would like to learn more about Zack, click here for the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope:

Grant Me Hope

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange - Zack

