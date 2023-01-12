Former LaPorte County official arrested again for breaking into home

John P. Sullivan
John P. Sullivan(LaPorte County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former official in LaPorte County is facing legal trouble once more after police say he broke into a home in rural LaPorte County on Wednesday morning.

John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah is charged with residential entry and malicious mischief.

Deputies were called around 11:30 a.m. to a home in Noble Township on reports of a burglary in progress. They say Sullivan was caught on camera entering a bedroom. As deputies were responding, they were told that Sullivan was also caught on camera performing a sexual act.

When deputies arrived at the home, they said Sullivan was backing out of the driveway in a gray Honda passenger vehicle. They stopped the vehicle and took Sullivan into custody.

He was taken to the LaPorte County Jail on a $755 cash-only bond.

Sullivan previously served on the LaPorte County Council. He also served for eight years as the county’s coroner and was a longtime firefighter.

In 2018, Sullivan was charged with illegally entering a residence in LaPorte County. He surrendered to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested, charged in connection with deadly South Bend shooting
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by car in Elkhart
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Dustin Marshall, 46, of Osceola and Chris Deneen, 35, of Niles were killed in a semi crash on...
Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s

Latest News

Samuel Byfield
Goshen man pleads guilty but mentally ill in deadly stabbing
In court on Thursday, Byfield pleaded guilty but mentally ill to one count of murder under a...
Goshen man pleads guilty but mentally ill in deadly stabbing
Cary Slack, 61, of Elkhart was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by car in Elkhart
The victim told officers that he was struck by gunfire while he was inside a home in the 700...
19-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting