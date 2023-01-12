Former LaPorte County official arrested again for breaking into home

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former official in LaPorte County is facing legal trouble once more after police say he broke into a home in rural LaPorte County on Wednesday morning.

John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah is charged with residential entry and malicious mischief.

Deputies were called around 11:30 a.m. to a home in Noble Township on reports of a burglary in progress. They say Sullivan was caught on camera entering a bedroom. As deputies were responding, they were told that Sullivan was also caught on camera performing a sexual act.

When deputies arrived at the home, they said Sullivan was backing out of the driveway in a gray Honda passenger vehicle. They stopped the vehicle and took Sullivan into custody.

He was taken to the LaPorte County Jail on a $755 cash-only bond.

Sullivan previously served on the LaPorte County Council. He also served for eight years as the county’s coroner and was a longtime firefighter.

In 2018, Sullivan was charged with illegally entering a residence in LaPorte County. He surrendered to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.