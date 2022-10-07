Medical Moment: Researchers developing weight loss pill that mimics aerobic exercise

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WNDU) - What if you could receive the weight loss benefits of exercise, without the exercise?

Right now, scientists with MIT and Harvard Medical School say they’re getting closer to bringing the benefits of aerobic exercise with just a pill. In a new study, researchers are working to develop drugs that would mimic those benefits.

Would you take the pill?

“Definitely not. Why? That just screams laziness,” said Owen Mulvaney, a gym-goer.

“No, I like working out. I like to work for the reward. People with disabilities want to work out and they tell me that, but it’s like hard and I think it would be cool, if they could get the results without the work. Obviously, anyone would want that,” said Samantha Katzman, another gym-goer.

For anyone who wants the pill, it’s years away from ending up in stores, but could possibly help nearly 1 in 3 Americans.

The researchers working on this study say the pill would be meant for those who need it, it’s not to replace diet and exercise.

