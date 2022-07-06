South Bend Police investigating shooting near Four Winds Field on 4th of July

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside of Four Winds Field on July 4.

On Monday around 11:30 p.m., a male reported he had just left the field and heard a pop and thought it was just fireworks, until he noticed a wound on his body and went to the hospital.

While at the hospital, they did identify he was hit a projectile, and that he suffered a minor non-life-threating injury.

Currently, there are no suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.