Advertisement

South Bend Police investigating shooting near Four Winds Field on 4th of July

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside of Four Winds Field on July 4.

On Monday around 11:30 p.m., a male reported he had just left the field and heard a pop and thought it was just fireworks, until he noticed a wound on his body and went to the hospital.

While at the hospital, they did identify he was hit a projectile, and that he suffered a minor non-life-threating injury.

Currently, there are no suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Michigan Power
Indiana Michigan Power crews restore power to most affected by massive outage
Goshen man killed in Elkhart County crash
The suspect walks along Capital carrying an airsoft rifle on July 4th.
‘Armed incident’ on Capital Ave. ends peacefully
18-year-old hurt in South Bend shooting, suspect in custody
Goshen Air Show stunt driver killed in Battle Creek crash.
Goshen Air Show stunt driver killed in Battle Creek crash

Latest News

Each week throughout the month of July, participants are encouraged to complete different...
ADEC kicks off virtual fundraiser
So far, 33 people have applied for the position of director of the South Bend Community Police...
South Bend Police investigating Tuesday night shooting
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: AM Storms, Warm and Humid by Afternoon
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather