South Bend Police investigating shooting near Four Winds Field on 4th of July
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside of Four Winds Field on July 4.
On Monday around 11:30 p.m., a male reported he had just left the field and heard a pop and thought it was just fireworks, until he noticed a wound on his body and went to the hospital.
While at the hospital, they did identify he was hit a projectile, and that he suffered a minor non-life-threating injury.
Currently, there are no suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
