Wednesday’s Child: Inspirational Elijah

(WNDU) - All kids need love and support to grow and succeed. 13-year-old Elijah wants acceptance too. He’s an LGBTQ youth with a clear understanding of who he is and that he needs a new family.

As a little kid, Elijah had a lot of responsibilities.

“When I was younger, I didn’t have a lot of food so I had to do something to make sure me and my siblings would eat,” said Elijah.

And that led to a love of cooking.

“I like to cook a lot of things. It doesn’t really matter. I’ll figure out a way to make it work,” said Elijah.

Elijah also figured out how to sew at an early age.

“I like sewing since I was like 7 years ago. I was never taught how to sew I just watch my grandmother do it,” said Elijah.

But that was years ago. Elijah and his older siblings have spent years in foster care.

“I’m tired of moving, I guess. It’s annoying. Really annoying. But I’ve gotten used to it over time,” said Elijah.

So, over time, he’s worked hard to succeed at school and life. He’s a good student who keeps his grades up.

“I’m always worrying because my grades. If I see one bad grade, I always email my teacher,” said Elijah.

“I think the hardest thing is making friends and then one day just up and go.”

Elijah knows what qualities he wants in his new family.

“I think it’s acceptance of who I am (and) my sexuality. I don’t care about anything else,” said Elijah.

Acceptance will go a long way to help Elijah feel at home. He wants to help other LGBTQ kids find that kind of support too.

“I don’t want to be the only one in my family not to make something big of themselves. I want to be an inspiration for other kids,” said Elijah.

An inspiration that won’t stop with adoption.

“I don’t want to be somebody who just made it out of the system. Someone who has endured a lot of things and had to fight for what they wanted. That’s what I’m’ trying to do,” said Elijah.

Click here for more information about Elijah from Indiana Adoption Program: https://www.indianaadoptionprogram.org/project/elijah-9367/

