Sun King Brewery partnering with Ball Band Biergarten
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sun King Brewery will be the vendor at Mishawaka’s Ball Band Biergarten this year.
The Biergarten will kick things off with a special Derby Party on May 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sun King Brewery announced at the beginning of the year that it would occupy first floor retail space at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza, which is right next to the Biergarten.
It’s expected to open sometime this summer.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.