Sun King Brewery plans expansion at upcoming Mishawaka location

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A business that has yet to open its doors is already expanding!

Sun King Brewery announced a new plan last month that it would occupy the first floor retail space at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza in Mishawaka.

However, now comes word that the business will occupy more space than it originally intended. The Sun King project footprint includes the space currently occupied by Jack’s Donuts.

The new expansion will be used as a private area to host meetings, parties, community events, and more.

Jack’s Donuts is now in the process of looking for other ways to serve the Mishawaka community.

