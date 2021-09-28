Advertisement

Pulaski Co. board of zoning appeals approves special exception for solar energy farm

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A solar energy farm is one step closer to coming to Pulaski County.

Last night, the board of zoning appeals voted to approve the special exception for the Moss Creek Solar Project. Four voted yes and one abstained.

The proposal calls for commercial solar panels to be built on 1,000 acres in Beaver Township currently zoned for agricultural use. The developer, Next Era Energy Resources, says the farm could begin operations as early as December 2023.

Some community members have expressed concerns that this solar farm would take away valuable farmland.

