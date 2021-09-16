Grace College student shares impact school has made

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) -

Grace College welcomed its largest incoming class in school history this year, topping its enrollment last year, and there are many factors contributing to its growth. Located in the lakeside town of Winona Lake, Grace College offers a lot for its students, and for some like freshman David Amaya, it has offered an opportunity he thought he might never have.

‘So when I was younger I lived with my uncle in his basement with my mom and my older brother. Before eighth grade I didn’t care about about my future like I just thought I was gonna be like the rest of my family and go into a factory,” said Amaya.

However, thanks to many mentors, Amaya was able to decide he wanted to be a teacher and positively influence his future students like his teachers have done for him.

“While we are thrilled to have record enrollment of over 470 new students, we’re thrilled that over 20 percent are students of color, we’re thrilled to be in a beautiful town like this, but it’s the individual stories like David’s that impact our lives and he’s the reason that we’re here at Grace College, to make an impact on student’s lives so that they’re learning and growing to go and make an impact on other lives,” said Mark Pohl the Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management at Grace College.

The college offers more than 100 majors and minors in arts and sciences, behavioral sciences, business, education, ministry studies, and more.

The online application is free and simple. You can apply today to enroll for the 2022 school year.

