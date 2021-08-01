Advertisement

Former Irish slugger Niko Kavadas signs with Red Sox

Notre Dame infielder Niko Kavadas (12) gives his pitcher support as he strikes out a...
Notre Dame infielder Niko Kavadas (12) gives his pitcher support as he strikes out a Mississippi State batter during an NCAA college baseball super regional game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 9-8. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Niko Kavadas is officially a professional baseball player.

The Penn grad signed his contract with the Boston Red Sox for 250,000 dollars according to Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline.

Kavadas was drafted by the Red Sox in the 11th round back in July.

The Irish slugger was third in the country with 22 homeruns.

Kavadas also set the Notre Dame program record for most home runs in a single season.

