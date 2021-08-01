Former Irish slugger Niko Kavadas signs with Red Sox

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Niko Kavadas is officially a professional baseball player.

The Penn grad signed his contract with the Boston Red Sox for 250,000 dollars according to Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline.

11th-rder Niko Kavadas signs w/@RedSox for $250k ($125k counts vs pool). Notre Dame 1B, led NCAA D-I in HR/G (0.47) & 3rd in HR (22), double-plus raw power from left side of the plate. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) August 1, 2021

Kavadas was drafted by the Red Sox in the 11th round back in July.

The Irish slugger was third in the country with 22 homeruns.

Kavadas also set the Notre Dame program record for most home runs in a single season.

