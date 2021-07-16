Advertisement

New restaurants coming to Michiana

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Uno, dos, tres, quatro. The restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill will add a fourth South Bend area location next year.

In early 2022, plans call for a building recently vacated by Fazoli’s to be occupied by Chipotle. The structure lies along IN 933 north of Cleveland Road.

The company issued a written statement that says, “We’re always looking for communities where we can serve responsibly sourced, classically cooked, real food and establish new local partnerships, and the South Bend area is a great fit.”

There’s also great news across the street and up the block where Ponderosa closed its doors in 2019, after 49-years in business. That building has been empty ever since. Now, an upstart Mexican restaurant called Plaza Azteca is moving in.

Finally, locally and family owned Puerta Vallarta Express is scratching its itch to expand. Puerta Vallarta started 12-years ago in a store off Grape Road and added a location on Hickory Road about seven years ago. Puerta Vallarta Express is in the process of opening a third location at the corner of Lincolnway West and Olive Street on South Bend’s west side.

“It’s already been approved for renovation and so we’re thinking maybe six months, less than a year, we’ll be open and running,’ said Karina Ortega. “Exciting but a little bit nervous because sometimes, especially now, in times like this where every one’s a little short staffed, but we’re blessed that we have, it’s a family-owned business and we have enough family to help us through these times.”

