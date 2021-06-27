Advertisement

St. Joseph Co. residents ‘concerned’ after finding KKK recruitment fliers on their property

These are the letter residents found near the edge of their driveways. One claims the letters are religious materials, even though the other letter is clearly a KKK membership application.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) -St. Joseph County residents living near the state line say they’re concerned and scared after finding recruitment letters from the Ku Klux Klan on their properties this morning.

These are the letter residents found near the edge of their driveways. One claims the letters are religious materials, even though the other letter is clearly a KKK membership application.

It asks recipients to reveal personal information like their blood type, race, and home address.

Someone dropped these letters off at homes on Hollyhock Rd. between Auten Rd. and the state line. Several residents on Auten and State Line Rd. also received the letters.

One resident told 16 News Now she felt disturbed after realizing where these came from.

“I’ve lived here my entire life, almost 30 years, and I’ve never had someone personally talk to me about the KKK other than in school. So, for it to be first-hand in my driveway...it’s scary,” said a resident who received KKK fliers Taylor Roberts.

If you received one of these letters, you can help expose and denounce racism by reporting it to the police.

