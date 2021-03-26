Niele Ivey reflects on first year as Notre Dame Women’s Basketball head coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Notre Dame Women’s Basketball team was one of the first four out of the Big Dance so while the Irish didn’t reach their ultimate goal, the team is taking valuable lessons away from this season.

First year head coach Niele Ivey had an unconventional first year dealing with the pandemic, but the Irish still finished at .500 with a 10-10 record.

Ivey is proud her team was able to complete the season.

With her young team, she is excited to build on the foundation of her program.

“We grew as a team,” Ivey said. “Having being led by a freshman, invaluable experiences and lessons I’ve feel like I’ve learned as a coach and this group has learned together. Having such a young group and then adding into the mixture Olivia[Miles], you know first time in program history to have an early enrollee to come in, I thought it was a lot of lessons that we’ve gained, a lot of knowledge that we’ve gained collectively as a group. We’re definitely going to utilize those lessons and build off of it.”

Ivey says that all signs are pointing to the team being able to have summer workouts which she says will be critical in building the team chemistry.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.