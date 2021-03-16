Notre Dame students protest closing of residence hall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Protesters gathered on Notre Dame’s campus Monday night as the university plans to shut down one of the school’s oldest residence halls, Zahm House.

According to The Observer, Zahm House will be used as a swing hall for students in residence halls undergoing renovations.

But once those are complete, Zahm House will be demolished.

The university says the decision is based off “years of unsuccessful intervention to alter a troubling culture.”

