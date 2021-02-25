Advertisement

Michigan Attorney General issues Ferrellgas cease & desist letter after customer complaints

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Over the last two weeks, several Michigan residents say they have been given the cold shoulder by their propane company, Ferrellgas.

“I’ve been without propane since Sunday,” 11-year Ferrellgas customer Christi Ann told 16 News Now Thursday. However, Ann is not alone.

“Water pipes are frozen. I had to stay with friends and family because I couldn’t stay in the house,” Jennifer Featherstone, a six-year Ferrellgas customer, says.

But after 16 News Now helped some of those residents get their propane tanks refilled,” I just hope they refill everybody else’s besides mine,” Vandalia resident Diane Conner says.

And after reaching out to Ferrellgas to turn the heat back on, “Now, I’ve got heat. I got the pipes thawed. Luckily nothing burst,” Featherstone says.

The Michigan State Attorney General is now issuing several Ferrellgas companies across the state with a ‘Notice of Intended Action’ ordering to cease and desist any unlawful business immediately.

The letter also cites many complaints from Ferrellgas customers who have had issues with poor customer service, empty propane tanks, and long delivery times.

Ann, who has been without propane or heat for 10 days, says she feels helpless.

“I’ve done everything I could possible do that I can think of and still, it doesn’t matter because they still have not provided me with propane,” Ann says.

The letter also states the latest response from Ferrellgas citing cold weather, and customers waiting too long to place orders, may hold true for at least one complainant, but it is not true for everyone.

“For you to be a place that provides heat to say extreme weather has delayed stuff, that’s not acceptable,” Ann says.

The bottom of the letter states that any evidence gathered regarding Ferrellgas could lead to supporting a petition to further investigate the company or could lead to a lawsuit if the same issues continue.

“You guys made a mistake on your end and it should be your responsibility to correct it. Me and my family shouldn’t have to suffer for you guys not fulfilling what the agreement is between me, myself, and Ferrellgas,” Ann says.

The Michigan Attorney General says they are continuing to have ongoing discussions with Ferrellgas.

While they say they cannot provide any details about those discussions, they encourage anyone who has a concern about the company to file a consumer complaint with their office online at //mi.gov/agcomplaints or by calling 877-765-8388.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes starts this year
Owens is a 13-year veteran of the Goshen Police Department. A mug shot taken this week appears...
Goshen officer charged with strangulation, domestic battery
Mishawaka High School
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Mishawaka High School
Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Milder weekend on the way...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
In today's Medical Moment, how this tiny device helped a man's heart get stronger.
Medical Moment: World’s smallest pump gets even better
Immanuel Lutheran Preschool in Bridgman, Michigan just got some help with a $1,000 One School...
One School at a Time: Bridgman’s Immanuel Lutheran Preschool