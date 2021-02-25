Michigan Attorney General issues Ferrellgas cease & desist letter after customer complaints

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Over the last two weeks, several Michigan residents say they have been given the cold shoulder by their propane company, Ferrellgas.

“I’ve been without propane since Sunday,” 11-year Ferrellgas customer Christi Ann told 16 News Now Thursday. However, Ann is not alone.

“Water pipes are frozen. I had to stay with friends and family because I couldn’t stay in the house,” Jennifer Featherstone, a six-year Ferrellgas customer, says.

But after 16 News Now helped some of those residents get their propane tanks refilled,” I just hope they refill everybody else’s besides mine,” Vandalia resident Diane Conner says.

And after reaching out to Ferrellgas to turn the heat back on, “Now, I’ve got heat. I got the pipes thawed. Luckily nothing burst,” Featherstone says.

The Michigan State Attorney General is now issuing several Ferrellgas companies across the state with a ‘Notice of Intended Action’ ordering to cease and desist any unlawful business immediately.

The letter also cites many complaints from Ferrellgas customers who have had issues with poor customer service, empty propane tanks, and long delivery times.

Ann, who has been without propane or heat for 10 days, says she feels helpless.

“I’ve done everything I could possible do that I can think of and still, it doesn’t matter because they still have not provided me with propane,” Ann says.

The letter also states the latest response from Ferrellgas citing cold weather, and customers waiting too long to place orders, may hold true for at least one complainant, but it is not true for everyone.

“For you to be a place that provides heat to say extreme weather has delayed stuff, that’s not acceptable,” Ann says.

The bottom of the letter states that any evidence gathered regarding Ferrellgas could lead to supporting a petition to further investigate the company or could lead to a lawsuit if the same issues continue.

“You guys made a mistake on your end and it should be your responsibility to correct it. Me and my family shouldn’t have to suffer for you guys not fulfilling what the agreement is between me, myself, and Ferrellgas,” Ann says.

The Michigan Attorney General says they are continuing to have ongoing discussions with Ferrellgas.

While they say they cannot provide any details about those discussions, they encourage anyone who has a concern about the company to file a consumer complaint with their office online at //mi.gov/agcomplaints or by calling 877-765-8388.

