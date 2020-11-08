Fraternity brothers host “Sleepout for the Homeless” to show solidarity

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The brothers at Phi Beta Sigma are collecting donations and sleeping outside to support those in our community struggling with homelessness.

This is the third year they’ve held their Sleepout for the Homeless, where they set up tents and sleep outside to show solidarity for those who experience homelessness.

They’re collecting shoes, socks, sweaters, jackets, gloves, hats, and monetary donations at their location on Jefferson Boulevard.

Organizers say there’s always been a need to help the homeless, but maybe no more important time than now.

Calvin Johnson, the Phi Beta Sigma Chapter President, says, “As a community, we want to make sure that the needs of all of our people are met so that’s where the inspiration comes from. You see someone who’s less fortunate, you do something to help that person. It’s all about waking up, and the giveback.”

You can drop off your donations any time before three on Sunday. They’ll be people near the tents accepting donations.

