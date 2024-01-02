Going Sober for ‘Dry January’

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - The new year has arrived and so has “Dry January,” which was created to encourage people to give up alcohol for the month.

As many are aware, drinking too much can be harmful to your health.

“I tell patients all the time that alcohol is associated with 200 different medical diseases, from obviously liver disease to heart disease to different cancers to mental health issues,” said Akhil Anand, MD, addiction psychiatrist for Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Anand said “Dry January” gives people the chance to not only take a break from drinking, but to also reflect. For example, you may realize you were drinking more than you thought.

So, what are some of the health benefits you may notice? Dr. Anand said going sober can help improve your mood, energy levels, cholesterol, and blood pressure. You may lose weight and sleep better too.

Plus, there are some social benefits.

“Removing alcohol from the social setting, a lot of folks will come back and say they actually have more meaningful conversations, and they do other things then go to the bar with their friends and family,” he said. “They’ll go on walks, they’ll go to the gym, they’ll go play board games at home. It’s a really nice experiment to understand that you don’t have to have alcohol to interact with people.”

Dr. Anand does not recommend “Dry January” for individuals who may be heavy drinkers, as they could experience dangerous withdrawal symptoms. It’s best for them to first consult with a medical professional.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.