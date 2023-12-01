Starter’s house demolished at Notre Dame’s Burke Golf Course

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s starter’s house has reached the end of the line.

The structure on the Burke Memorial Golf Course has been demolished to accommodate the relocation of Holy Cross Drive. The road relocation is part of plans to build two new dorms in the area.

In 1995, the golf course sacrificed its back nine to make way for new dorms. A university official today said that won’t be the case this time around.

Sue Ryan says the course will return to its original size when the construction is complete, that the starter’s cottage will be re-built, although two holes will have to be reconfigured.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Starter’s house demolished at Notre Dame’s Burke Golf Course

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

LaGrange County Jail confinement officer accused of sexual battery involving inmate

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Michiana attorney remembers Sandra Day O’Connor

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Picture of terry McFadden receiving award from local marines

WNDU 16 News Now anchor Terry McFadden honored for work on Toys for Tots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
McFadden has spent many Saturday mornings over the years working on Toys for Tots

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: Low 40s this weekend; More rain on Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Temperatures will come in around average the next few days

News

WNDU 16 News Now anchor Terry McFadden receives honor for his work on Toys for Tots

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced Benton Harbor’s most...

All lead water service lines replaced in Benton Harbor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s been a long time coming since city commissioners declared a state of emergency back in October 2021.

News

All lead water service lines replaced in Benton Harbor

Updated: 2 hours ago