Starter’s house demolished at Notre Dame’s Burke Golf Course

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s starter’s house has reached the end of the line.

The structure on the Burke Memorial Golf Course has been demolished to accommodate the relocation of Holy Cross Drive. The road relocation is part of plans to build two new dorms in the area.

In 1995, the golf course sacrificed its back nine to make way for new dorms. A university official today said that won’t be the case this time around.

Sue Ryan says the course will return to its original size when the construction is complete, that the starter’s cottage will be re-built, although two holes will have to be reconfigured.

