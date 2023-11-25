Small Business Saturday: Ali on the Boulevard

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are giving you more reasons to shop locally, as today is Small Business Saturday!

That’s why Ali Patel, owner of Ali on the Boulevard in downtown South Bend, joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning.

Patel spoke with our own Felicia Michelle about the big day and the role she plays in it. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

You can visit Ali on the Boulevard at 722 E Jefferson Boulevard in South Bend on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also visit the store’s website.

