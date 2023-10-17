Meet October London: South Bend native rising in R&B ranks

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You may have heard of him… but if you haven’t, you should know that one of the biggest rising stars in R&B happens to be from right here in Michiana!

South Bend’s very own October London sits at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Chart with his hit “Back to your Place.” It’s been No. 1 for nine straight weeks now.

He spent part of his birthday talking with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short about his hometown’s role in his recent success, his upcoming performance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and much more.

You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

