Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame to be streamed exclusively on NBC’s Peacock

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s home game against Central Michigan this upcoming Saturday will not be televised here on WNDU.

Instead, the 2:30 p.m. EDT matchup will be streamed exclusively on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

To sign up for Peacock, you can either download the Peacock App on your smart device or visit peacocktv.com on your computer.

There, you will want to sign up for Peacock. Plans start at $5.99 per month.

Once you have completed the signup process and paid, you’ll be able to watch the game.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) hands the ball off to Audric Estime (7) during the second half of...

Delayed, not denied: Irish find spark against NC State after lightning stoppage

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
While waiting for the game to resume, head coach Marcus Freeman told his guys to forget about the sluggish start and come out aggressive.

College

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...

Michigan State suspends coach Mel Tucker after allegations he sexually harassed a rape survivor

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press and LARRY LAGE
Allegations surfaced in a USA Today report that Mel Tucker sexually harassed activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy during a phone call last year.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Audric Estime (7) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...

Notre Dame moves up to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish, who were previously ranked No. 10, are 3-0 on the season after going on the road Saturday and defeating NC State in their first true test of the young season.

Notre Dame

North Carolina State's Julian Gray (8) tries to avoid the tackle of Notre Dame's DJ Brown,...

No. 10 Notre Dame weathers storm to beat NC State 45-24

Updated: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
The Irish improved to 3-0 on the season in a game that was delayed for an hour and 45 minutes due to inclement weather and lightning.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Notre Dame at NC State

Updated: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
In this week’s poll, we asked you if you think Notre Dame can contend for the College Football Playoff.

Countdown to Kickoff

Carolina On Their Mind: ND playing 3 road games in Carolinas this season

Updated: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
It's a big thrill for Notre Dame alumni in the region who are eager to welcome the Irish.

News

Meet the Notre Dame Leprechaun!

Updated: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Before the Irish hit the road to Raleigh, our own Tricia Sloma caught up with the Notre Dame Leprechaun, Ryan Coury from Phoenix, Ariz.

Countdown to Kickoff

Buzz Around Campus: Irish fans confident ahead of NC State game

Updated: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Before the Irish hit the road for North Carolina, 16 Sports Director Matt Loch caught up with some Irish fans who have a much better taste in their mouths this season.

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame secondary expecting toughest test so far against NC State

Updated: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
NC State’s veteran quarterback Brennan Armstrong was more of a threat with his legs last week against UConn but has proven himself to be more than capable in the passing game.

Countdown to Kickoff

Jack Swarbrick talks legacy, AD transition process in exclusive interview

Updated: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The outgoing athletic director talked about a lot during his conversation with Chuck Freeby and Terry McFadden.