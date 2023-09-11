Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame to be streamed exclusively on NBC’s Peacock

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s home game against Central Michigan this upcoming Saturday will not be televised here on WNDU.

Instead, the 2:30 p.m. EDT matchup will be streamed exclusively on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

To sign up for Peacock, you can either download the Peacock App on your smart device or visit peacocktv.com on your computer.

There, you will want to sign up for Peacock. Plans start at $5.99 per month.

Once you have completed the signup process and paid, you’ll be able to watch the game.

