3 injured in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that injured three people this weekend.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were dispatched to investigate a crash near the intersection of M-62 and Pine Lake Street in Howard Township.

The investigation shows that a car being driven by Casandra Coleman, 37, of Chicago attempted to cross M-62 and was hit by a SUV. Coleman, her passenger, along with the SUV driver were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

