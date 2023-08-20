Advertise With Us

3 injured in Cass County crash

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
(AP File Photo)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that injured three people this weekend.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were dispatched to investigate a crash near the intersection of M-62 and Pine Lake Street in Howard Township.

The investigation shows that a car being driven by Casandra Coleman, 37, of Chicago attempted to cross M-62 and was hit by a SUV. Coleman, her passenger, along with the SUV driver were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

