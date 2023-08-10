NBC celebrates ‘Big Ten Day’ ahead of college football season

(WNDU) - NBC is celebrating the inaugural “Big Ten Day” this Thursday, Aug. 10, to commemorate its newest broadcast partner, the B1G Conference, coming this September.

Thanks to a new deal, NBC has gained rights to air Big Ten college football games on Saturday nights each week. It all starts Sept. 2 with Penn State hosting West Virginia in primetime from Happy Valley right here on WNDU!

That’s why NBC is spreading the word Thursday ahead of the kickoff of the 2023 college football season. NBC starts broadcasting B1G football this fall and will then move on to coverage of men’s and women’s basketball and Olympic sports.

Here’s a look at NBC Sports’ Big Ten and primetime football games announced to date:

Saturday, Sept. 2

East Caroline at Michigan (12 p.m. EDT - Peacock)

West Virginia at Penn State (7:30 p.m. EDT - WNDU and Peacock)

Saturday, Sept. 9

Delaware at Penn State (12 p.m. EDT - Peacock)

Charlotte at Maryland (7:30 p.m. EDT - WNDU and Peacock)

Saturday, Sept. 16

Washington at Michigan State (5 p.m. EDT - Peacock)

Syracuse at Purdue (7:30 p.m. EDT - WNDU and Peacock)

Saturday, Sept. 23

Ohio State at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. EDT - WNDU and Peacock)

Saturday, Nov. 11

Michigan State at Ohio State (7:30 p.m. EST - WNDU and Peacock)

Saturday, Nov. 24

Penn State at Michigan State [Ford Field] (7:30 p.m. EST - WNDU and Peacock)

This is all coming as Countdown to Kickoff season gets underway here at WNDU, your home for Notre Dame football! Our preseason special is just nine days away on Saturday, Aug. 19!

