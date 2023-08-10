NBC celebrates ‘Big Ten Day’ ahead of college football season

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - NBC is celebrating the inaugural “Big Ten Day” this Thursday, Aug. 10, to commemorate its newest broadcast partner, the B1G Conference, coming this September.

Thanks to a new deal, NBC has gained rights to air Big Ten college football games on Saturday nights each week. It all starts Sept. 2 with Penn State hosting West Virginia in primetime from Happy Valley right here on WNDU!

That’s why NBC is spreading the word Thursday ahead of the kickoff of the 2023 college football season. NBC starts broadcasting B1G football this fall and will then move on to coverage of men’s and women’s basketball and Olympic sports.

Here’s a look at NBC Sports’ Big Ten and primetime football games announced to date:

Saturday, Sept. 2

  • East Caroline at Michigan (12 p.m. EDT - Peacock)
  • West Virginia at Penn State (7:30 p.m. EDT - WNDU and Peacock)

Saturday, Sept. 9

  • Delaware at Penn State (12 p.m. EDT - Peacock)
  • Charlotte at Maryland (7:30 p.m. EDT - WNDU and Peacock)

Saturday, Sept. 16

  • Washington at Michigan State (5 p.m. EDT - Peacock)
  • Syracuse at Purdue (7:30 p.m. EDT - WNDU and Peacock)

Saturday, Sept. 23

  • Ohio State at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. EDT - WNDU and Peacock)

Saturday, Nov. 11

  • Michigan State at Ohio State (7:30 p.m. EST - WNDU and Peacock)

Saturday, Nov. 24

  • Penn State at Michigan State [Ford Field] (7:30 p.m. EST - WNDU and Peacock)

This is all coming as Countdown to Kickoff season gets underway here at WNDU, your home for Notre Dame football! Our preseason special is just nine days away on Saturday, Aug. 19!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Programming

Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...

News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By Gray News Staff
Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called InvestigateTV+.

Programming

Programming changes on WNDU-TV for Tour de France

Updated: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
16 Saturday Morning will be on Antenna TV starting at 8 a.m. for the Tour de France coverage on NBC.

Programming

RESCAN: A note for our viewers who watch Channel 28 with an antenna

Updated: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you use an antenna to watch Channel 28, you must rescan your television after 11 a.m. on Thursday to continue watching your favorite shows.

Programming

Programming changes on WNDU-TV during the French Open

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our regular 12 p.m. newscast will not air on 16.1 on Thursday or Friday. Instead, it will air on 16.2 on Antenna TV.

Latest News

News

Changes coming to anchor desk for 16 News Now on weekdays, weeknights

Updated: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
We have a programming alert to tell you about here at WNDU, as we’re making some big changes at the anchor desk for our weekday and weeknight newscasts!

Programming

rescan header

WSJV Rescan

Updated: May. 9, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
WSJV Rescan

Programming

Newscast reminders for Saturday’s coronation, Kentucky Derby

Updated: May. 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It’s going to be an eventful Saturday here at WNDU, which means some of our newscasts will not air at their usual times due to special coverage.

WNDU-TV’s 11 p.m. broadcast to air at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve

Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
WNDU-TV’s 11 p.m. broadcast will be airing an hour earlier on New Year’s Eve due to special holiday programming from NBC.

Programming

Sherri will premiere weekdays at 11 a.m. on WNDU-TV.

‘Sherri’ to premiere weekdays at 11 a.m. on WNDU-TV

Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Starting this Monday, Nov. 14, Sherri Shepherd joins our lineup with her new talk show “Sherri” airing weekday mornings at 11 a.m.

Programming

Notre Dame's home game against UNLV this upcoming Saturday will not be televised here on WNDU.

UNLV vs. Notre Dame to be streamed exclusively on NBC’s Peacock

Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame’s home game against UNLV this upcoming Saturday will not be televised here on WNDU.