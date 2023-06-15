No injuries reported after bus rolls over on northwest Indiana interstate

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - No injuries were reported after a bus rolled over on a northwest Indiana interstate on Thursday morning.

Indiana State Police troopers were called around 9:10 a.m. to a rollover crash on I-65 northbound at the 236 mile-marker in Lake County. This is approximately three miles south of the Lowell exit and just north of the Kankakee River.

Troopers say the driver of a 2006 Blue Bird Bus didn’t realize they were approaching slowed traffic. The driver of the bus took evasive action and drove to the right of the slowed traffic.

As the bus drove onto the right shoulder, it overcorrected — causing the driver to lose control. The bus struck a semi and approximately 75 feet of guardrail before it came to a rest on its side.

According to ISP, all of the occupants of the bus refused medical treatment at the scene.

The road was closed intermittently for a few hours as a towing service moved the bus upright and took it away from the area. There was also a significant amount of debris that needed to be picked up. The roadway was eventually reopened at approximately noon.

The crash remains under investigation. Police do not know why traffic was slowed at the time of the crash.

